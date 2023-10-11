Kangana Ranaut, who never minces her word, is known to speak her mind. Time and again, the actress has opened up about the dark side of Bollywood. Right from slamming the filmmakers to bashing actors, she always managed to make headlines for different reasons. Recently, veteran actress Asha Parekh was asked about a statement made by the Chandramukhi 2‘ actress about friendships in the Hindi film industry. The ‘Kati Patang’ actress schools the actress and how.

For the unversed, the Queen actress had once called out the so-called friendships in the industry and said that she’s not best friends with any actor or filmmaker. Now, here’s what Parekh has responded to her quote.

During her appearance at a News18 event, when Asha Parekh was asked about Kangana Ranaut’s statement about ‘no true friendships in Bollywood’, she cited her friendship with Waheeda Rehman and Helen as an example and said, “Have you seen how close to me Waheeda ji and Helen ji are? We have a strong friendship.”

Later, when the veteran actress was asked if such friendships exist in Bollywood, Asha Parekh added, “Ab woh Kangana ji se puchiye na, ki kyu nahi hai”. Adding, “Aapne aisa kyu nahi pucha, ki aap aise kyu bol rahe hai? Aapne kisi se dosti ki hai ya nahi? It is a personal choice of everyone, whether they want to be friends with someone or not. So, you must ask her ki woh kyu nahi dosti karti? Mere saath toh bohot achchi hai who.”

In terms of work, Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tejas, which is slated to hit the big screens on October 27. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film has been in the making for 3 years now.

Well, what are your thoughts on Asha Parekh’s reply to Kangana Ranaut’s statement about friendship in Bollywood? Do let us know.

