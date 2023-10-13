Time and again, we have seen many actors in the film and TV industry talking about losing out on work or being out of work. The latest one to open up about the same is Bollywood’s renowned actor Tiku Talsania, who has worked in a number of films. After making his acting debut with Pyaar Ke Do Pal, he has starred in films like Sadak Chhap, Bol Radha Bol, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Andaaz Apna Apna, Pehla Pehla Pyar, Suhaag, Hulchul, Judwaa, Gharwali Baharwali, Hungama, Dhamaal and a lot more films.

The actor, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, recently spoke at length about being ‘slightly out of work’. The actor revealed that since the industry has changed a lot, he’s sending feelers to the industry people and waiting for them to call him for work.

Tiku Talsania told Indian Express, “Gone are the times where there used to be formula films with cabaret dance, two love songs, and the comedian coming and doing his bit and going away. That all has changed now. It is become story-oriented. So unless and until you become a part of the story, or you get to play a character of a person whose story is knitted with the story, you don’t get work. I am slightly jobless right now (laughs). I want to work, but the right kind of roles are not coming my way.”

Tiku Talsania further shed light on post-COVID changes that happened in the industry and said that people are becoming sharper and more progressive. “I am seeking work regularly. I have an agent a team looking out for scripts and plays. They let me know about it, and if I am required to go for an audition, I go for an audition. Things have changed over a period of time, but one needs to be patient.”

“Since Covid, the working principle has been disrupted. Now, people are becoming sharper and more progressive. It’s become beautiful and I like the way we have to approach work now. I am waiting for people to call me. Also, I am sending out feelers that I am an actor looking for work. So, if there is a suitable role, then I’d love to do it. That’s the kind of approach we have,” he added further.

While Tiku Talsania is looking out for good work, her daughter Shikha Talsania was recently seen in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha and much before that in Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker.

