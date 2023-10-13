After the success of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor will return to the silver screen with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, where he will be paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna. A couple of days back, the makers dropped the official trailer of the film, which took social media by storm for all the controversial reasons. Animal, which will hit the big screens on December 1, will now face the box office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the official teaser was dropped recently, and it’s been garnering accolades from one and all across the industry. In the film, Kaushal will be seen stepping into the shoes of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

During the teaser launch of Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal was asked about the film clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Responding to this he said, “I think that Friday, we are eventually gonna hand over our films to the audience. It will be the audiences’ day more than our day. Like Ronnie pointed out, in today’s time, we, as an industry, should give the option of multiple films on the same day to the audience. That’s how we will flourish as an industry. We have those many weeks in a year, but as an industry, we cannot limit ourselves to making those many films in a year.”

Vicky Kaushal added, “We will have to make multiple films and we will have multiple releases on the same day. We have to build an atmosphere where multiple films can work on the same day. We have the strength in the audience, we have the strength at the exhibitor level, so, why not? I think we kind of also need to push the envelope now. Given today’s scenario, the excitement that the audiences have, I think, if they resonate with two films and both the films are good, both can work. So, I am as excited for Animal as anybody else. As long as it is great for the audience. We work for them.”

For the unversed, Sam Bahadur revolves around the story of Sam Manekshaw, who served as the Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

