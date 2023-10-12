Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen in ‘The Great Indian Family’, is gearing up for his next release ‘Sam Bahadur.’ Earlier today (Thursday, October 12), the actor took to social media and shared a new poster of the film.

The poster, shared ahead of the film’s teaser launch on Friday, shows Vicky’s titular character of the former Army chief, Sam Manekshaw, standing in an open field in a deep thought with his back facing the camera.

The golden hour and the sun peeking from the horizon make the shot a compelling one. The text on the poster of Sam Bahadur reads: “Zindagi unki, itihaas humara (His life, our history).”

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal wrote in the caption, “To a life well lived.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Sam Manekshaw, an Indian war hero, was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. He became the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. He began his career with service in World War II and had an active military career spanning four decades and five wars.

The teaser of Sam Bahadur is set to be unveiled on Friday. It will also be screened during the upcoming World Cup match between India and Pakistan on October 14, thereby capitalizing on the theme around the war between the two nations who are known to be arch-rivals both on and off the field.

Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw, Neeraj Kabi as Jawaharlal Nehru, Edward Sonnenblick as Lord Mountbatten, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Kachroo as Hormusji Manekshaw. The biopic film also stars Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub, Krishna Kant Singh Bundela and more.

The Vicky Kausal-led film will debut in theatres on December 1 where it will clash with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer gangster film ‘Animal’.

How excited are you to catch a glimpse of Sam Bahadur? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Crops Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda & Agastya Nanda From A Picture As She Shares A Birthday Post For Amitabh Bachchan, Netizen Reacts: “Well-Planned Uno Reverse Card”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News