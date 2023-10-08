The year 2023 has been miraculous for Bollywood and Hindi Box Office. Shah Rukh Khan started the year with a bang as Pathaan turned out to be a rage. SRK’s much-awaited comeback was worth the wait since the film hit the right chord and collected more than 500 crore at the Box Office.

With Pathaan, SRK took the matter for Hindi films into his hands and started the prestigious 500 crore club. Sunny Deol followed the lead and entered this club with Gadar 2. SRK made a comeback in the club with the recently released Jawan, and it was a hattrick for 500+ crore at the box office.

Since the expectation and bar have been raised high, it seems like the upcoming month will finish the year with much swag and merrier numbers. December expects a rage at the Box Office. Starting from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, the month is stuffed with potential box-office blockbusters.

If all goes right, the month can collectively deliver a 1000+ crore box office collection with six superstar releases. Probably the first-ever record in Hindi cinema. December starts with Ranbir Kapoor delivering his wild side for the first time, unleashing his inner beast with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Reactions to the trailer ensure a great box office success already.

Currently, the estimated target for the film stands between 300 – 350 Crore; considering his last release, Brahmastra, despite a lukewarm response, collected 250+ crore at the Box Office. Also, the film would have a long stretch to earn till the next superstar comes in.

It would be a huge box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar towards the end of the year. SRK seems clear to maintain his golden number this year – 500+ crore and Rajkumar Hirani’s film will follow the lead. If all goes well for Prabhas, Salaar might follow KGF 2’s route to the 200+ crore box office club in Hindi, though the chance seems pretty meager.

Other three superstar films, which currently are low on buzz, are Siddharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal. Sam Bahadur is currently speculated to be released on December 1. However, it might move to another date, not wanting to be a feast platter for RK’s Animal. Katrina Kaif is gearing up for Merry Christmas, which would mark Vijay Sethupathi’s Bollywood debut, though the actor has already made a much-hyped antagonist appearance with Jawan.

Siddharth Malhotra’s Yoddha currently sits very low on the hype but owing to the genre of action films, who knows, there might be a surprise in store. Even if these three low-on-buzz superstar flicks manage a decent 100-120 crore collectively, the other three beats are ready to gorge on numbers.

Bollywood might witness its only month in the history of Hindi Cinema Box Office counting numbers up to 1000+ crore, making it a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year indeed!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

