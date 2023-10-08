Thalapathy Vijay is getting bigger and better with numbers overseas with his upcoming release Leo. The Tamil action thriller has started picking pace at the US Box Office with crazy numbers. While the film stood at a pre-sale of $528,641 two days ago, it has taken a giant jump.

In 48 hours, the Varisu actor’s film stands at a pre-sale of $629,118 for premiere day in the USA. This is a jump of almost $100K in 48 hours. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is releasing on 19 October, 2023.

In the US, Leo has already sold 27,366 tickets, according to recent reports, and the film is set to release in 370+ locations with over 900 + shows. Reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay is already targeting a $1 million+ opening for his film in the territory.

In doing so, he will beat his own previous record, which was set by his last release, Varisu, which earned $1.14 million on the opening day in the US. It might also beat Rajinikanth‘s record number of $1.15 million opening with the recently released Jailer.

Vijay’s latest offering from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe is set to roar at the box office. His last film, Varisu, performed brilliantly overseas, and he got the biggest worldwide grosser with that film, which earned close to 300 crore worldwide.

Leo, definitely seems to target the number since it has been a brilliant streak at the Box Office maintained by Indian films. Talking about the advance sales, with 11 more days to go, the film is supposed to pick up during the Dussehra season, and theatres might beam with Housefull boards due to the festivities.

Currently, the film stands at $629,118 pre-sales in the USA. It has already crossed the day 1 advance booking for Salman Khan’s Sultan in the US as well. So, the film is expected to break records in the US and Gulf territories next.

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay plays a chocolatier in Leo settled in Kashmir who is targetted by two gangsters, played by Sanjay Dutt & Arjun Sarja, suspecting that he might be their brother. The film is the third offering in Lokesh Cinematic Universe after Kaithi, starring Karthi, and Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

