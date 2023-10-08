Shakti Kapoor in a recent interview made many explosive revelations, leaving fans shocked. The actor debuted in Bollywood with Khel Khilari Ka in 1977. However, he established himself as a Bollywood actor only years later with Qurbani and Rocky. While he tried establishing himself in the film industry, he met his now-wife Shivangi Kolhapure.

Raja Babu actor revealed in the interview that while he was busy with work, his wife Shivangi sacrificed her career and became a homemaker. The actor revealed that he met Shivangi during a shoot when they were child actors. Shivangi was 12 years younger and met Shakti as a fan. However, soon things took another turn and the duo fell in love.

“Then we met and fell in love. I realized I will not get such a beautiful and homely girl. That’s how we started seeing each other,” Shakti Kapoor said.

However, love got him distracted from films and he expressed the same to Shivangi, who was furious. Shakti then revealed that Shivangi was getting many film offers at the same time, “People started offering her films and she went ahead and signed Sawan Kumar Tak’s Laila. Meri halaat kharab hogayi (I was worried), as I was the Majnu in her life.”

Shakti Kapoor revealed further on the podcast, ‘On the Timeout with Ankit’ that he begged his wife not to work and be a housewife, “I went to her and begged that don’t work. I want you as a housewife. It’s been 40 years with her. She gave up her career for me. I still fold my hands in front of her. I got married at the peak of my career, and she brought me more luck and prosperity. We then had a son and daughter, and built our own family.”

For the uninitiated, Shakti Kapoor eloped with Shivangi in 1982 and the duo has a son Siddhant and daughter Shraddha Kapoor. Both their kids are established actors in Bollywood. Shakti had once revealed that Shivangi’s parents accepted them only after the birth of their son Siddhant.

