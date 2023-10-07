Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty were two of the well-acclaimed stars of Bollywood films. The two have often been considered versatile actors who have appeared in several films and have given blockbusters. But did you know that the two studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) before joining films? Scroll down to know more.

Mithun was his senior at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). The Raja Babu actor recently revealed that the Disco Dancer actor ragged him for hours with his friends. Shakti said that Mithun cut his hair and locked him in a room at night, which prompted him to cry and beg for mercy.

Shakti Kapoor recently appeared on the ‘On the Timeout with Ankit podcast,’ where he shared an intriguing anecdote. He recounted meeting Ravi Varman and Anil Varman while they were on a journey from Delhi to Pune. The connection arose from Ravi’s sister’s marriage to Vinod Khanna‘s family, leading them to visit her residence in Mumbai. During their stay, they enjoyed exquisite meals at five-star hotels in the company of Vinod Khanna, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan, all of whom were family friends within the film industry.

The actor recounted that Rakesh Roshan joined them as they entered the hostel, where they encountered a man engaged in exercise. To their surprise, the man was Mithun Chakraborty, who introduced himself to Rakesh and respectfully touched his feet. However, Shakti asked him, “Do you want to have some beer?” He said, “I don’t drink.”

Kapoor revealed that right after Rakesh and Pramod Khanna departed, Mithun Chakraborty firmly grasped Shakti by the hair and asserted, “I am your senior.” He led Shakti into a room, positioned him in a corner, and summoned two of his companions. They turned off the lights, directed a spotlight on Shakti’s face, and asked, “Do you want to have a beer?”

Shakti said, “They then said, ‘His hair looks so good. He entered college as a hero. Let’s cut his hair. They grabbed a pair of scissors and cut my hair. I was looking like a monkey. I started crying and touched their feet. They took me to the swimming pool and told me to do 40 laps. I started crying, and then they gave me a break.”

Shakti recalled that upon returning to his room, Mithun knocked on his door and conveyed his intention to lock it from the outside, aiming to end any further ragging to avoid any potential continuation. Subsequently, Mithun and Shakti went on to co-star in movies like “Baadal,” “Pyaar Ka Karz,” “Dalaal,” “Gunda,” and “Kranti Kshetra.”

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Makes A Shocking Revelation About Being Offered Crores To Endorse Mahadev Betting App & Warns B-town Celebs: “Sudhar Jao, Nahi To Sudhar Diye Jaoge…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News