Actor Shakti Kapoor praised Kumar Sanu for his melodious voice and shared an incident when he traveled economy to the US listening to Sanu’s songs.

Shakti, whose family is very closely knit with the families of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, was present at the launch of Kumar Sanu’s new song ‘Ishq Hai’ which has been presented by Octave Music.

The actor was all praise for Kumar Sanu’s soothing voice and also shared an anecdote from 30 years ago.

He shared, “30 years back I was going for a show to the US. I was in the business class and during the journey a member from the music team came and told me to come to the economy class and listen to a young boy’s songs. I went back and throughout my journey from India to the US, I was sitting in the economy class listening to that boy’s song and he is none other than Kumar Sanu.

Shakti said till date, we remember Kishore Da, Rafi Sahab, Mukesh ji, Lata ji, Manna Dey, Asha Ji and with all these legends we remember the name of Kumar Sanu. There are few people whose names will always be remembered. Kumar Sanu is one of them. You can hear his songs when you are happy, when you are sad. He is just the best.

Kumar Sanu’s song ‘Ishq Hai’ has been composed by Raju Saha and the song has been produced by Neeraj Mishra and Shikha Mishra.

The song has been directed by Mukesh Mishra and features Amit and Shikha.

