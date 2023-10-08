Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again is gearing up for a deadly climax and even as you read this, the climax of the cop threequel, headlined by Ajay Devgn, is being shot. The film is already aiming an Independence Day weekend with, August 15, 2024, locked as the release date.

And we bring you the latest update about the cop drama’s big-budget climax which is being shot in Hyderabad at a staggering scale.

Singham Again climax features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor who plays the main antagonist. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone are also expected to join in.

An actor from the film shares the details of the climactic sequence: “Rohit Shetty is known to shoot his action scenes as a spectacle. But this time he has outdone himself. Nothing like this has been seen in any of his films. Each star Ajay, Tiger, Ranveer, Arjun are an organic part of the climax. It’s being shot like a separate entity from the main event. You can detach the climax from the plot and watch it as an independent film.”

All precaution is being taken in Hyderabad on the sets of Singham Again to ensure the safety of the stars. The action is dangerous. But none of the actors can afford any injury as they are working in multiple projects.

The climax for Singam Again costs a whopping Rs 25 crores to shoot.

