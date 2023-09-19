Amitabh Bachchan can be the best storyteller one can ever witness. His anecdotes during shows are a goldmine, and he keeps digging interesting tales to tell. Once, he offered to tell a cute-mushy story about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s PDA where Amit ji accidentally was sandwiched.

It was during one of the appearances on his show KBC that Big B decided to tell a story about Ranveer and him to his Piku co-star, Deepika Padukone. While the story took a hilarious turn, netizens could not help but hold their melting hearts finding the Simmba actor, the very prince charming fairy tales have always talked about.

Amitabh Bachchan, narrated the story quirkily about an award show, where Ranveer was performing on a height and was on a crane. He gestured towards the Don 3 actor, and Big B replied back. He next threw a prop, and Big B, assuming the prop was directed towards him, caught it and again gestured, “I See You” to Ranveer.

However, the Sholay actor then revealed, “Mere bagal mein Jaya ji baithi thi. Bohot aahiste se kaan mein aaye, ‘Yeh tumhare liye nahi kar raha hai’. Bagal mein dekho kaun baitha hai.” Guess who was sitting next to Mr. Bachchan? It was none other than her Piku co-star.

Big B gushed, “Bagal mein Deepika ji baithi hui thi. Yeh sab jo tha yeh tab chal raha tha aur tab inka biyaaah nahi hua tha.” He even asked Ranveer who was on a phone call during the episode, “Ranveer am I right aur wrong?”

The Padmaavat actor replied, “Sir you are absolutely right. I remember this so clearly, mujhe laga ye duniya ka best spot hai, aap baithe the aur aapke bagal mein meri dharampatni baithi hui thi mujhe laga mera dil meri jaan ke saath baitha hai. Amitabh Bachchan quirkily replied, Dharampatni nahi thi tabhi.”

Netizens could not get over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Prince Charming treating his princess right vibe’ and Amitabh Bachchan’s cute way of storytelling. A comment read, “We all deserve a Ranveer Singh.” Another one agreed, “He is the walking talking greenest flag and no one can change my mind.”

A user commented about Amitabh Bachchan’s antics and wrote, “Shit yaar..amit ji ka embarrassing moment.” Another comment read, “Kitne cute lg rhe h yeh yaaar batate time.”

Coming back to Ranveer Singh, a user commented, “He should wear a green screen outfit one of these days because he’s the greenest flag out there.” A girl cribbed, “koi mujhe bhi Ranveer Singh lado.” One more comment read, “Whenever I see/hear him, my mind be like: Ladka heera h heera!”

Aww, isn’t that cute? We know those waiting for their prince charming have set the bar high after watching this. So if you are planning to woo your woman, here’s your go-to man for inspiration!

