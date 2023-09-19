Ever since his name cropped up in the p*rn movie-making business, Raj Kundra has always been in the limelight. After being released from jail, Kundra has either avoided the paps or appeared in front of them with a mask on. Just last night, Raj was snapped at an event, and his interaction with actress Esha Gupta has caught netizens’ attention.

In a viral video, we see Raj going gaga over Esha, making netizens massively troll him and blast him left, right and centre. Read on.

In the clip, we see Esha Gupta slaying in a black body con midi dress with a broad, plunging square neckline and a low back as she walks in front of the paps. The dress – made from a thickish sweater material, made the actress look super s*xy. So much so that Raj Kundra – who passed by her dressed in a white hoodie, dark jeans and a black mask, complimented her. Shilpa Shetty’s husband is heard saying, “Oh my God! You’re so hot, you’re so hot.”

Esha Gupta styled the look with open-toe shiny black heels and a yellow clutch bag. Going simple, the actress accessorized with a tiny pendant chain and watch and had her hair pulled back in a neat high-low hair bun with the rest glowing free down her back. As for makeup, she decided to opt for an almost no-makeup look.

Check out Raj Kundra and Esha Gupta’s interaction here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Commenting on the video – which’s now going viral on social media, a user wrote, “Sala tharki raj kundra abhi bhi nahi sudhra…”

Another added, “Wah yahi duniya hai jaha nasedio and nalayako ko ezzat di jati hai.ab mask pahere ghum ja raha he.”

A third netizen noted, “Kaam aisa karo ki duniya ko muh na dikha sako.”

A fourth user joked, “Kisi din Esa mask pehn kr kaand koi or kr jayega or naam is Kundra pr hi aayega.”

Another added, “Raj kundra be like: I have work for you in adult films😂”

Another joked, “Isha ji ne kundra ki film sign ki hai lagata hai”

One more added, “jail jake aaya toh bhi sudhra nahi”

What do you think of this Raj Kundra-Esha Gupta’s interaction? Let us know in the comments.

