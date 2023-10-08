Shahid Kapoor debuted in Bollywood as a background dancer. However, he soon made his way up the ladder of fame and success by sheer hard work and talent. While the journey may look easy, Shahid had his own set of struggles and hard days. In a recent interview, Shahid revealed that in his initial days in the industry, he would be compared to different established superstars including Shah Rukh Khan. Calling it ‘dumb’ Shahid said it was the worst thing to ever happen to him.

Shahid revealed that he was always compared to SRK and many said he would be the next Shah Rukh Khan. However, this comparison never delighted the actor.

Shahid Kapoor told Pinkvilla, “It’s the worst thing that can happen. Why should you be the next anything? You are you and they are they. And that is the worst part of the job that you are doing, that you must be like somebody who is already successful. If you are like them, by virtue of that, you will be successful in the future. This is the dumbest logic that I have ever heard in my life.”

The actor further added, “It’s like somebody who makes ice-creams. If they give somebody vanilla ice cream since they like vanilla, they only keep giving them vanilla ice cream. No. You have to be another flavor of ice cream. You have to make people like you, despite the fact that they like something else. And one day, you should be so good that people forget everything else and just want to consume only you. Why do you want somebody’s light? Every individual can be their own sun.”

Shahid admitted that similar comparisons still happen and then young people start modelling themselves on the lines of the comparison.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor fans were in for a piece of disappointing news as Imtiaz Ali revealed that Jab We Met 2 is not happening. Earlier reports were rife that Shahid and Kareena Kapoor’s Jab We Met will get a sequel.

Imtiaz told News18, “No, it’s not happening. I don’t have a story for Jab We Met 2 yet. I’ve heard of these and read these reports and articles. Nobody asked me before publishing them, so I don’t know what to say. But let’s see what happens.”

Jab We Met is one of Imtiaz’s best and though Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were busy solving their personal issues, they also managed to deliver a mega-blockbuster.

