Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an active social media user and the actress often shares moments from her personal life with her fans. Be it her Paris Fashion Week look or a sweet birthday post for her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, fans remain up-to-date with the Guru actress’ shenanigans.

Recently, Big B turned 81 and many from the film industry shared lovely wishes for the actor, including bahu Aishwarya. However, her post for her father-in-law has gone viral for a completely different reason! Read on to know what we are talking about.

Aishwarya Bachchan, on Wednesday, October 11, took to Instagram and shared a snap of Aaradhya and Big B. She wrote, “❤️always💝🧿God Blesssss✨.” While the post for her father-in-law was adorable, fans were quick to notice that Aish had cropped out Jaya Bachchan from the snap.

Many users on Reddit shared the original picture that also had Jaya, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Many Reddit users wrote that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did this to take revenge for Shweta’s Instagram post after the Paris Fashion Week fiasco. For the uninitiated, Shweta shared many snaps from Paris but excluded Aishwarya from her post. Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda were walking the ramp at the exquisite show.

One Reddit user wrote, “I thought it was a joke, but she has literally cropped out other three 😂😂,” while another wrote, “That’s exactly why she was so excited about visiting Jalsa today, it was a well-planned Uno reverse card.”

Another netizen wrote, “I love This attitude of Ash 💕 I’m totally worth it.” Another comment read, “Aish woke up and chose violence and I am rooting for her 🤣”

Aishwarya Rai tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Aaradhya Bachchan was born in 2011.

Meanwhile, Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, received many birthday wishes including an adorable one from Shah Rukh Khan who wrote, “Tough runs don’t last….tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 years just being around u and breathing the same air as you….has been a blessing. Wish u the best on your birthday….keep running & inspiring us. Sir and that Gym of yours… is unbelievable. Love u! @amitabhbachchan.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan: I Met Him For The 2nd Time & Everything They Say About Him Is True, Why Is He The Superstar He Is Today?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News