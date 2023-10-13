Arijit Singh is one of the most loved singers of the current generation. His humble attitude and down-to-earth nature have sprung up as fans keep sharing anecdotes about meeting him on their social media profiles. The singing superstar has hardly courted controversies except for the time he pleaded with Salman Khan to bury the past and let his dubbed song in Sultan reach the audience.

But we’ll keep that one for some other day as we bring you a re-surfaced video of the singer during a live concert where he did something adorable and yet applaud-worthy.

The clip that is going viral on the internet was shared by an Instagram handle arijitsinghmusic_. In the video, the former Fame Gurukul contestant is seen performing to Gerua, his much-loved song from Shah Rukh Khan‘s film Dilwale.

However, the singer in between takes his guitar out and keeps it on the floor. Wondering why? Well, while he was performing flawlessly, audiences, out of excitement, started throwing money at him. Arijit looked concerned that he might step on the notes while performing.

So, as his choir continued singing, the Heeriye singer first collected all the notes. While a bouncer tried taking the notes, he refused to hand it over and, instead, gave it back to the audience respectfully. He further said, “You should not waste money. Take your money.”

At once, he won a million hearts with this humble gesture. Netizens reacted to the same, and a user commented, “Some people really need to learn how to respect artists.” Another irked user wrote, “Wtf is wrong with people money is Laxmi, and he is a legend. Respect him by listening to his voice. He doesn’t need your money.” A third comment read, “I would’ve showered flower petals if it was allowed…. like for an angel like him.”

Another angry netizen asked, “It’s not a str*p club. Why throw money?” A fan wrote, “Example of down to earth.” Another comment echoed the same thought, which read, “Man of culture indeed .” A user tried to crack a joke on the bouncer and wrote, “That guy be like Aati Lakshmi ko mana nahi karte.”

