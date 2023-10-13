Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Biggie Is Not Moving From Its Original Date, Clash With Prabhas' Salaar Is On!

It was assumed that the much-hyped Dunki Vs Salaar clash might not happen as Shah Rukh Khan’s film recently was trapped in the rumors of a delay owing to the post-production schedules left. Everyone has been eagerly waiting for the release of the Rajkumar Hirani‘s social drama. The film has been in talks ever since its announcement, and with all the discussion around the release date, eager audiences were curious if the film would drop on the promised date.

While the rumors around the film getting pushed have been taking rounds, it has now been confirmed that there is no postponement in the release, and the film will be released on Christmas 2023.

The audience has always been waiting to hear and see more of Shah Rukh Khan‘s next project, Dunki. While the speculations about its release date getting postponed have kept the audience excitement on edge, now it has been confirmed that film has locked its release on Christmas 2023.

Moreover, SRK had also confirmed the same during the press show of his last release Jawan, while mentioning he brought his film on national events like the Republic Day with ‘Pathaan,’ Janmashtami with ‘Jawan,’ and now on Christmas with ‘Dunki.’

‘Dunki’ is indeed a very special film that marks the first collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. The film will star Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film will clash with Prabhas‘ Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

