Tanushree Dutta has taken the legal route with Rakhi Sawant. The duo’s feud has been making headlines for some time now. The latest update on the actress’ feud is that Tanushree has filed an FIR against Rakhi at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai. The Dhol actress interacted with the media and gave details about the case. Read on to know what happened!

Talking to the media stationed outside the Oshiwara police station, Tanushree said that she won’t spare Rakhi. The Raqeeb actress said, “I have come here to file an FIR against Rakhi Sawant for the psychological trauma that she caused in 2018 during the Me Too Movement. There are many penal codes added to the FIR based on multiple reasons. We have made a record of each and every statement that she made against me. This time she won’t be spared. Now the process has begun, they will take action soon and I have provided them with the whole background.”

Speaking about the background of the FIR, Tanushree informed the media that the incident dates back to Nana Patekar’s film Horn Ok Please. The diva added, according to a report by ETimes, “The background is that during the film Horn Ok Please, they had first replaced Rakhi and got me onboard, and then after the issue with Nana Patekar, they again got Rakhi back. So this was a planned stint to bring publicity to the film by using my name. They bounced all my cheques. It was all planned and Rakhi was a part of it.”

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress further claimed that she could not get married because she was defamed by Rakhi Sawant, “She ruined my whole reputation. She attacked my personal life, I couldn’t get married because of her. Rakhi kept pestering me for the longest time.”

When reporters asked why the actress is filing an FIR now, 14 years after the film was released, Tanushree Dutta said, “I was awake already, and I had filed the complaint against Nana Patekar in 2008 and 2018 too. Rakhi had made me so unwell and weak because of her cheap videos and allegations against me in 2018. Now that I am back and have time to take things legal I will make sure Rakhi gets penalized for everything she has done to me. I admit, earlier I couldn’t deal with her aggression but now I will.”

Horn Ok Please was released in 2009 and starred Nana Patekar, Rakhi Sawant, Rimi Sen, and Satish Shah amongst others.

Must Read: Genelia D’Souza To Romance Aamir Khan In Sitaare Zameen Par 15 Years After Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na With His Nephew! Netizens React, “Cast Imran Also”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News