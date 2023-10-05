It was back in 2014 when Arijit Singh and Salman Khan had a public spat. Almost 9 years later, it looks like the duo has made up their minds to patch things up. Recently, a video of Arijit Singh leaving Salman Khan’s Mumbai house has gone viral. Fans were amused to see this as Arijit and Salman have not interacted in almost a decade, since the infamous fight.

A video of Arijit exiting Salman’s apartment in Mumbai was shared by a Salman Khan fan on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the video, Arijit’s car is seen leaving the apartment complex. Many fans soon commented on the video as they were left amused by this new friendship. One X user wrote, “Ohh man I was waiting for this Arjit’s song in Salman Khan Movie😍 #Tiger3.”

Another user wrote, “Never expected this. Hope this was not from Arijit side. He wouldn’t have requested. He is class in himself and not beg in front of anyone. Also excited if there are coming together.”

Another netizen wrote, “Dubte career ko bachane Arijeet se mafi mangli.”

Watch the video here:

For those wondering what had happened, it was in 2014 when during an award function Salman and Arijit got into a war of words. Bhaijaan was hosting the show when Arijit Singh came to receive the award in casual clothes. “Tu hai winner (You’re the winner)?” Salman told Arijit, as he came to receive the award. To this, the singer replied, “Aap logon ne sula diya (You all put me to sleep).”

Soon after, Arijit’s songs from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, and Sultan were removed.

After this, the Heeriye singer wrote a heartfelt apology to Salman, “Dear Mr Salman Khan, This is the last way I thought I would speak to you. I have been trying to text you call you and do everything possible to tell you that you are mistaken about the fact that I insulted you. I never did.”

“That night in the show, It was the wrong time and wrong aura. Nevertheless, you felt insulted. And I understood and I felt extremely sorry about it as me and my family have been your fan for long. I tried to explain so many times but you never got it. I apologized but you never got it. How many times I sent you apology texts you also know. At Nita Ji’s place, I only came back to apologize to you but you didn’t get it,” read the contents of the letter which was shared and deleted from Facebook.

Looks like years later, Arijit Singh finally got a reply!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Bringing Ra.One 2 Back Post Jawan’s Historic Success Makes So Much Sense! Prateek Befriending AI To Recover From His Father’s Death & Shankar Bringing In All His Might

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News