Jawan has been breaking all records and making new ones. The film has a mega star cast and fans are loving Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film. For everyone who has watched Jawan, Sanya Malhotra‘s character and storyline touched everyone’s hearts. Sanya played the role of a doctor whose patients died due to lack of oxygen in the hospital. This was an indirect reference to the 2017 Gorakhpur hospital tragedy. Now, Dr Kafeel Khan, who was the doctor in the midst of the 2017 Gorakhpur hospital tragedy penned a long handwritten note for Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to X, Dr Kafeel Khan wrote that he was unable to email Shah Rukh Khan so he has written a handwritten letter. The doctor shared pictures of the letter and wrote, “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to obtain your email address, @iamsrk sir .Consequently, I sent the letter by post, but that also showing in transit even after many days . Therefore posting it here 🙏🏾.”

He then shared the text of the letter that read, “Dear Mr. SRK sir, I trust this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I recently had the privilege of watching your latest film, “Jawan,” and I felt compelled to convey my deep appreciation for your extraordinary commitment to using cinema as a means to address critical socio-political issues. The movie’s poignant portrayal of the tragic Gorakhpur Encephalitis incident has left an indelible mark on my heart. As someone who has had a personal connection with the incident and its aftermath, I was profoundly moved by your decision to bring this story to the screen.”

It further read, “While I understand that “Jawan” is a work of fiction, the parallels it draws to the Gorakhpur tragedy serve as a powerful reminder of the systemic failures, apathy, and, most importantly, the innocent lives lost. It underscores the urgent need for accountability within our healthcare system. The character portrayed by @sanyamalhotra07 ( as Dr Eeram Khan ) although not directly referencing me, encapsulated the experiences I faced. It was heartening to witness the real culprit of “ The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy “ got caught, though sadly in real life the real culprits are roaming free, me still struggling to get my job back, and those 63 parents who lost their little ones still waiting for justice.”

Read the letter here:

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to obtain your email address, @iamsrk sir .

Consequently, I sent the letter by post, but that also showing in transit even after many days .Therefore posting it here 🙏🏾 To

The Honourable Mr. Shah Rukh Khan

Indian actor and film producer

Mannat,… pic.twitter.com/9OxtzHQJ5M — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) October 5, 2023

Dr Kafeel Khan further wrote that he would be immensely honored if he could meet Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee.

Jawan has grossed a total of Rs 1100 crore at the worldwide box office. This makes Jawan Shah Rukh’s second film of the year to enter the Rs 1000 crore club.

Must Read: Divya Bharti Refused To Do ‘Aankhen’ After She Learned About Being Paired Opposite Chunky Pandey & Not Govinda Claims Pahlaj Nihalani, Adds “She Looked A Little Plump”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News