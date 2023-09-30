Singers Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal have made internet history with their chartbuster track ‘Heeriye’, as it has become the most loved Indian track worldwide.

Breaking several records, the song has 100 million streams on Spotify, is the No.1 streaming video on YouTube globally with 135 million views and is among the top trending on Instagram with over 2.5 million reels and more than 1.3 million YouTube shorts.

‘Heeriye’ sung by the dynamic duo of Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal, is not even something very old, as it was launched just two months ago. Within minutes of its release, the song got a very rare level of traction, something which almost guaranteed it to be a chartbuster, a promise on which it delivered splendidly, as is evident.

Jasleen Royal, who was featured in the music video of ‘Heeriye’ along with the Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, has already received accolades and created history with her romantic ballad ‘Ranjha’, which was amongst the most trending songs in 2021 and 2022. Jasleen is almost reaching 20 million monthly listeners on the platform.

The chemistry of the music video, along with its composition and star power, was enough to make it the #1 music video globally on YouTube with a staggering count that was nothing short of something unbelievable.

