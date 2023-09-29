Rakhi Sawant is always in the midst of one controversy or the other. Recently, Rakhi has been making news because of her complex divorce with Adil Durrani. The duo tied the knot in 2022 and since then have grabbed the attention of the public. In a recent interview, Rakhi accused Rajshree More of being jealous and making statements for attention. For the uninitiated, recently, Rajshree filed an FIR against the actress under the IPC sections, 509, 504, 506 and 500.

Reacting to the same, Rakhi slammed Rajshree and said, “She is doing all this to highlight her parlour and become a celebrity. The only chance that she has is because of me so she is using my name to get famous and nothing else. All these accusations are fake. She has made a complaint against me, not an FIR. So first, Rajshree needs to know the difference between them.”

She then made accusations against Rajshree and said that the actress hits her staff and gets them arrested with fake cases. Rakhi Sawant added, “They have all come to me. I have also come to know that she used to lock her staff in the room and do bad things. This is not a warning, I will make sure Rajshree gets punished for her crimes.”

The Main Hoon Na actress further told ETimes that whenever she thinks that she has married Adil she feels like ‘vomiting’. Rakhi said, “I feel like vomiting that I got married to Adil. I don’t know which pious water will clean my past. Adil has ruined my life completely.”

In the same interview, Rakhi Sawant replied to Adil‘s comment that her car is second hand and illegal. She confirmed that the car Adil is referring to is different and that he is just jealous of her. The ‘Masti’ actress revealed that her car costs Rs 41 lakh.

For more trending udates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

