Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has ended long back but it seems the controversies related to the contestants of the show is never ending. For the unversed, Elvish Yadav lifted the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy while Abhishek Malhan came out as the first runner-up followed by Manisha Rani in the third spot. Many Bigg Boss fans feel that Abhishek deserved to win the show, while another section were happy with the decision of Elvish winning the title.

These differences of opinions led to a number of social media wars among the fans of the two Bigg Boss contestants. Recently, a clip of Elvish Yadav has been going viral on social media wherein he spoke about a certain person doing negative PR against him and he seems to have indirectly hinting at a person whom he considered as his brother.

Elvish Yadav said, “Ye PR team jiski bhi hai, negative memes, tweets se bhar rakhi hai. Ye ekdum se kaha aa gaye? Phele toh nahi the. Jinko pata nahi hai, ye hai negative PR. Paise deke kisi ki image kharab karna. Memes se, news channel ke through. Hamara koi khaas bhai tha, hum to samajhte hai bhai.”

Even though Elvish did not name anybody, many assumed that it was Abhishek as contestant Bebika Dhurve had also claimed in a LIVE session that Abhishek and Manisha Rani are into negative PR.

During a live session on Instagram, Bebika Dhruve had said, “Elvish is getting trolled, usne aaj negative PR campaign ke against video banai, and Fukra ka hi PR uske against hai, Fukra is making negative PR against everyone even Manisha is doing that.”

Following this, Abhishek reacted to the controversy while interacting with the paparazzi and when asked about Elvish’s comment, he claimed that people are taking the BB OTT winner’s comment in a wrong context. Fukra Insaan also revealed that he has also messaged Elvish Yadav following his comment and has clarified that he isn’t doing any negative PR against anybody.

Abhishek said, “Humne aaj tak apna positive PR nahi karwaya toh kisi ka negative PR kyu karaye? 25 lakh rupayee? Mai toh 25 rupyee bhi naa doo. Main nhi kharch karne vala.”

He added, “I think, he said it for somebody else and people have taken it in the wrong context now. When I got to know about it, I texted him (Elvish) saying if you feel this, you are not thinking right. But yes, I feel he did not mean it for me. I don’t have enough time to spend on somebody else’s positive or negative PR.”

Here’s the video:

#AbhishekMalhan still spreading Positive. His reaction to Negative PR Comment by #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/c8O8EcL16W — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) September 27, 2023

Now, A new video of Elvish has surfaced online in which he can be seen allegedly threatening Abhishek Malhan’s manager. Though, in the video shared by The Khabri on X, formerly known as Twitter, Elvish did not name anyone but warned a particular person saying he can get people picked up from their houses if they do not stop spreading negativity.

Have a look:

As soon as the video was shared online, netizens started reacting to it. While both Elvish and Abhishek’s fans supported their respective favourites, a certain section of netizens showed disappointment over this row. One user said, “And such people have armies idolising them…. the country is really doomed,” while another said, “Ek admi khuleaam dhamki de Raha hai aur log usko appreciate kar rahe hain wah”.

Check out the tweets:

And such people have armies idolising them…. the country is really doomed. — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) September 28, 2023

Well, it seems this ‘negative PR’ controversy between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan is not going to end anytime soon. What do you think?

