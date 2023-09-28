Actress Nehha Pendse, who plays a pivotal role in the show ‘May I Come In Madam’, has not only captivated audiences with her performance, but also demonstrated her prowess in balancing her professional and personal life.

The comedy show ‘May I Come In Madam?’ is produced by Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli.

The makers have launched new episodes of the show, featuring the talented trio of Sandeep Anand, Nehha, and Sapna Sikarwar reprising their lead roles. Nehha Pendse plays the character of Madam Sanjana.

Talking about the same, Nehha Pendse said: “I have managed the delicate balance between my work and personal life quite effectively. While Nehha, the actor, thrives in the limelight, I am essentially a homebody.”

Nehha’s ability to seamlessly transition between her on-screen persona and her off-screen life is a testament to her versatility and adaptability.

“I play the roles of a daughter to my mother, a devoted dog mom, a loving wife to my husband, and a dedicated homemaker to my household. Over the years, I’ve experienced significant personal growth. Marriage has transformed me, altering my emotions and priorities,” Nehha Pendse said.

Her journey as an actor and a homemaker showcases her commitment to both her craft and her personal relationships, reflecting the multifaceted nature of her life.

Nehha added: “Interestingly, the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic were not as difficult for me, as I have always been somewhat of an antisocial person.”

Nehha’s character Sanjana serves a unique purpose in the show. Her banter with Sajan Agarwal (played by Sandeep) and other characters often lead to hilarious confusions, awkward situations, and side-splitting comedy exchanges.

‘May I Come In Madam?’ airs on Star Bharat.

