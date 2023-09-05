Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is all set to storm the big screen this Thursday. The film is enjoying a massive buzz and is expected to surpass what Pathaan did at the Indian box office on its opening day. In advance booking alone, it has already gone past several biggies and today, even Prabhas’ Adipurush will be crossed. Keep reading to know more!

The box office run of Indian film industries could be clearly divided into pre-Covid and post-Covid era. After suffering an initial dent, slowly and steadily, all Indian film industries got back on track, and once again, we got to witness some record-breaking box office numbers. One of such films was Yash’s KGF Chapter 2!

In advance booking for day 1, KGF Chapter 2 holds the top spot in the post-pandemic era. It had amassed 80 crores gross through pre-sales, and that’s simply out of this world. RRR is in the second spot with over 50 crores gross. Jawan won’t be reaching that high but has every chance of claiming the third spot by beating Shah Rukh Khan’s own Pathaan.

Take a look at Indian films with the highest advance booking for day 1 in the post-Covid era, including Jawan:

KGF Chapter 2 – 80 crores gross RRR – 59 crores gross Pathaan – 32.43 crores gross Beast – 31.80 crores gross Adipurush – 26.50 crores gross Bheemla Nayak – 24 crores gross Radhe Shyam – 23.22 crores gross Valimai – 23.18 crores gross Jawan – 21.30 (as per 8 a.m. update) Sarkaru Vaari Paata – 19.80 crores gross

