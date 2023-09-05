Jawan Box Office: Miraj Cinemas Sells Over 28,000 Tickets For Day 1, Creates History By Adding 5 A.M. Show In Kolkata

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is all set to set the Indian box office on fire on Thursday. The film, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, is predicted to register the biggest opening day in the history of Indian cinema. Amid all the hype, we have now learned about Miraj Cinemas arranging a 5 a.m. show for the film. Yes, you read that right!

Amit Sharma, MD of Miraj Entertainment Ltd., says, “We are thrilled to witness the unprecedented excitement surrounding SRK‘s film, Jawan, here at Miraj Cinemas, India’s third-largest National multiplex chain. Due to overwhelming public demand, we’ve broken new ground by adding a 5 a.m. show for a Hindi film in Kolkata, a first in our cinema’s history. Jaipur will experience the earliest screening at 6:05 a.m. in Hindi, setting a record for the city. Furthermore, we’re proud to present Jawan from 6 a.m. in Mumbai, exclusively at Miraj. Fans have passionately booked entire auditoriums, and groups are converging to celebrate the SRKmania.”

He further adds, “With over 28K tickets sold for the opening day, this marks a monumental boost for the cinema industry. We have opened the bookings for the weekend now, and the response is overwhelming. Our advertising slots for the Jawan week are sold out at a premium rate. Miraj Cinemas welcomes this cinematic extravaganza with open arms.”

Directed by Atlee, the film releases on 7th September.

