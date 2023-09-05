Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has shattered all expectations and is now on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. On the 4th Sunday, the film entered the 500 crore club, and as a result, director Anil Sharma witnessed a hike in his points in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking and surpassed Nitesh Tiwari. Keep reading to know more!

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films (Hindi) in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200 crore club and so on. For each film in the overseas top 10 grossers, 50 points each are given.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Gadar 2’s entry in the 500 crore club at the Indian box office, Anil Sharma’s tally has gone up to 500 points with an addition of 100 new points. As a result, he has crossed the Dangal director, Nitesh Tiwari (450 points). Sharma has moved up to the 8th position in the points table and will end up being there as beating Sanjay Leela Bhansali (650 points) is difficult.

To know more, visit the ‘Directors’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, speaking about the collection of Gadar 2, the film has earned 501.17 crores net at the Indian box office in 24 days. Globally, it has scored a staggering 658.38 crores gross so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office content!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan’s Biggie All Set To Open In 60-70 Crores Range This Thursday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News