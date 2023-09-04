Gadar 2 can now be termed as an All Time Mega Blockbuster. Just earlier this year it was Pathaan which had earned this title for being the first ever Bollywood movie to achieve this feat. While that was still an expensive movie with budget in excess of 200 crores, when it comes to Gadar 2 the feat is far bigger since the cost of production is much lesser than even 100 crores. From that perspective, the ROI here is simply huge and when compared to several other 300 Crore Club blockbusters too that Bollywod has given, this one is much-much bigger.

One has to credit the team of Anil Sharma and ZEE Studios for carrying this conviction that Gadar 2 can indeed repeat history after Gadar and actually conceptualizing Gadar 2. Further to that it’s commendable how Sunny Deol came on board and lent that confidence that the film could actually be made and brought in front of the audiences across the country as the next big thing.

Ameesha Patel joined too, Utkarsh Sharma grew up to be a male lead as well, and the results are there to be seen with the film still running to packed houses at several properties.

This was seen on Sunday all over again when the film brought in 7.80 crores. This is indeed remarkable and now the overall collections have reached 501.17 crores. This week Gadar 2 will even surpass the entire lifetime score of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) [511 crores] and from there its journey will begin to go past the Pathaan [Hindi] lifetime score of 524.50 crores.

