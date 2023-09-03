Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): Raaj Shaandilyaa’s spiritual sequel of the 2019 film Dream, Girl hit screens on August 25 and is staying strong at the ticketing window despite strong box office competing from Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. This flick – starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead- has received much love from moviegoers even in its second week.

The multi-starrer comedy drama – after earning Rs 10.67 crore on its opening day, is now inching towards the Rs 100 crore milestone, and its today’s collections is pushing it in the right direction. Scroll below to know the approximate amount the film has earned today at the box office.

As per the early trends flowing in, the Ayushmann Khurrana- Ananya Panday continues to shine at the box office and has, in fact, seen a slight jump in its income. As per the report, Dream Girl 2 has earned an impressive Rs 7-8 crore* at the box office on Day 10. This significant boost – compared to yesterday’s Rs 6.36 crore, taking the film’s overall collection to around Rs 85-86 crore*.

Dream Girl 2 had collected Rs 78.06 crore in its first nine days at the box office. If the Ayushmann Khurrana film continues getting the same footfall – even if it decreases a little- it is likely to enter the Rs 100 crore before it completes two weeks at the ticket window.

However, come Thursday, Dream Girl 2 will not only face competition at the box office from Gadar 2 and OMG 2, but it will also be fighting Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The Atlee-directed action flick is a much-awaited film with impressive advance booking numbers. The Raaj Shaandilya film will have fewer screens post the release of the SRK actioner.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

