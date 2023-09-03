Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably one of the biggest superstars across the globe. Despite being in the Indian film industry for three decades, the actor is still a prominent force in attracting huge crowds to theatres, and we witnessed that when he made his comeback with Pathaan. And when it comes to the biggest Bollywood openings at the box office, there’s no one like him!

Taking the mantle from Salman Khan with Chennai Express

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2012, Salman Khan gave Bollywood its first 30 crore net opener at the Indian box office with his Ek Tha Tiger. Back then, the record of 32.93 crores looked difficult to surpass, but the very next year, Shah Rukh Khan crossed it with his Chennai Express by making 33.12 crores on day 1. Since then, there’s no looking back!

Shah Rukh Khan giving Bollywood its first 40 crore net opener

Already a holder of Bollywood’s biggest opening, Shah Rukh Khan gave the industry its first 40 crore net opener in 2014 with his Happy New Year. Yes, the film made a staggering 44.97 crores on day 1, which remained unbeaten for 4 years.

Back at the top with Pathaan

First Thugs Of Hindostan and later War graced the top spot in the list of biggest Bollywood openings with their 50 crore+ score. War remained unbeaten until Shah Rukh’s comeback film, Pathaan, registered an earth-shattering opening by making 57 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1. That’s what we say – king back to his throne!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office content!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (4 Days To Go): Shah Rukh Khan’s Action Entertainer Is Unstoppable, Goes Beyond 13 Crores Mark Including A Sale Of Over 4.25 Lakh Tickets In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News