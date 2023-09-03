After the historical success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is ready to roar at the Indian box office with his Jawan. Ever since the announcement was made, the film has been enjoying superb on-ground buzz, and the recently released trailer has just elevated it. In the first 24 hours, we saw how the biggie witnessed an unprecedented response. Now, let’s see the status of day 1 advance booking with 4 days more to go!

For the first time, we’ll be witnessing Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi coming face-to-face on the big screen, and with Atlee handling the direction, the blast in theatres is on the cards. After Pathaan’s record-breaking success, expectations are sky-high and so far, the film is moving in the right direction.

Coming to the latest box office update, Jawan (as of 7 a.m.) has sold tickets worth 13.49 crores gross in India. Talking about the Hindi version alone (2D), the advance booking of 12.53 crores gross has already been made. That’s simply unbelievable and considering it’s Sunday today, tickets will be sold at a more rapid pace.

Speaking about the ticket count, Jawan has sold over 4.25 lakh tickets all across the country, and please note that these figures don’t include blocked seat data. In national cinema chains (PVR, INOX & Cinepolis), the count has gone above 2 lakh already and we expect a huge hike when the updated number comes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan!

