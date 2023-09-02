After creating a storm at the box office with Pathaan earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create yet another storm with his latest film Jawan. The film is one of the much-awaited flicks of this year as fans have been eagerly waiting for it to be released in theatres.

Atlee Kumar’s commercial potboiler is ready to release on September 7, Advance booking of the film opened yesterday and in just 24 hours the movie tickets are selling like hotcakes. Looks like the superstar is breaking his Pathaan record with his latest film.

Jawan has sold nearly 3 lakh tickets in advance booking sales and has reportedly crossed the Rs 10 crore gross mark. It is worth pointing out that Shah Rukh Khan starrer sold over 40,00 tickets within the first two hours, yesterday. The tickets are selling for as high as Rs 2,400. Now 5 more days are remaining to see how far SRK starrer’s advance booking sales goes.

Advance bookings for Atlee Kumar’s film started a day after the celebrations at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. During the event, it was disclosed to SRK that a fan and his family had reserved an entire restaurant to meet him and experience the enchantment of “Jawan’s” trailer at the tallest building in Dubai. Moved by the gesture, SRK said, “Keep the dinner ready… I’m coming there” as he waved at them. “And some wet towels. I need to wash myself, please… It’s very hot in this red jacket like I’ve told everyone today. Thank you so much everyone, God bless you,” he added.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathy, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Priyamani, among others. The movie revolves around a man’s efforts to address societal injustices with the support of women. Additionally, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and Thalapathy Vijay will make cameo appearances in the film.

