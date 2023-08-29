With entertainment and adrenaline hitting newer peaks, the semi-finals of the show ‘Hip Hop India’ had popular rapper King as a guest judge.

With every passing week, the performers have made it tough for judges Remo D’souza and Nora Fatehi to pick out the best hip hopper(s). The new episode was filled with intensity as ‘Hip Hop India’ declared their top three participants this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the duo category, Ashmit and Steve faced off against Divyam and Darshan, followed by UGH against Yo! Highness from the crew category. As the round came to an end, Nora Fatehi shared that UGH had a dream to collaborate with an international artist, which eventually led to the popular artist KING joining UGH, and delivering an outstanding performance.

Known for his song ‘Tu Maan Meri Jaan’, King said: “Jis show ka tagline ho Gully se Glory tak waha to mujhe aana hi tha”.

Talking about his journey, King shared: “I just came up with a name, but you guys made me KING. Apna kuch nahi hai sab inka banaya hai, sabkuch toh inhi ke liye hai.”

The final battle was between Anshika and Rahul Bhagat in the solo category. With the semi-finals, the best dancers in their categories who made it to the Top 3 were also revealed in the episode.

The top 3 participants are Divyam and Darshan, UGH, and Rahul Bhagat who won in their individual categories.

‘Hip Hop India’ is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Must Read: The Idol Starring The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp Cancelled For Season 2 Despite Massive Buzz & Streak Of Controversies, Viewers Are Happy As They Celebrate “It Should Have Never Began”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News