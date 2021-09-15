Advertisement

Actor Pratik Gandhi’s short film ‘Shimmy’ will be released on Amazon miniTv. This comes as the first film from a multi-film deal between Amazon miniTv and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

‘Shimmy’ is about a hard day in the life of a young girl (Chahat Tewani) and her father (Pratik Gandhi) who can’t quite understand what’s troubling her. The film also stars Bhamini Oza Gandhi in a pivotal role. It is written and directed by Disha Noyonika Rindani.

Talking about the association, Guneet Monga, CEO of Sikhya Entertainment said: “Short format content is one of the most exciting ways to collaborate with fresh talent. At Sikhya, we thoroughly enjoy discovering and empowering upcoming young filmmakers and technicians. It was inspiring to see these stories come to life, both on and off-screen. I am glad we share the vision of presenting captivating homegrown narratives to an ever-evolving audience with miniTV.”

Speaking of the latest addition of Pratik Gandhi’s movie to the miniTV library, Vijay Subramaniam, Head of Content at Amazon, said: “At Amazon, the first rule of our playbook is to truly partner with the ecosystem and build everlasting associations that can enhance the overall viewing experience of our customers. Our collaborations with India’s well-known content creators is an earnest effort to deliver on our commitment of providing new, exciting and entertaining content on Amazon miniTV.”

Recently, the makers of Pratik Gandhi’s upcoming film on Tuesday issued a statement announcing that ‘Raavan Leela’ will be titled ‘Bhavai‘. The move comes after receiving the audience’s requests and moreover to respect their sentiments.

Director Hardik Gajjar said: “I am happy to honour the wishes of my stakeholders and audience, the love we have received for the film thus far is resonance of the fact that good cinema is the need of the hour. Cinema is a medium meant to entertain people and so is our film.

‘Shimmy’ will start streaming on Amazon miniTv from September 17.

