Advertisement

Television shows hold a special place in our hearts and we always want to know which of them are at the top of the TRP chart. The ORMAX MEDIA TRP report is in for the week gone by and we have the Top 10 shows and topping the list is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Wondering who has followed TMKOC on the chart? Well, scroll down to know it all as well as what happened in them to land the spots they are in.

Advertisement

The TRP Report of week 36 by ORMAX MEDIA is in. Making it to the Top spot this week is SAB TV’s multi-starrer sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show, which has been on air since 2008, has been ruling the TRP chart for a long time now. From Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji returning to the show recently to the ongoing track features the Gokuldham society members celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, the show is keeping the audiences’ interest piqued.

Following Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on the TRP charts is the Sony TV talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show. With guests like team Thalaivii –Kangana Ranaut, director A. L. Vijay and producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh – gracing the sets on Saturday, and Govinda, Sunita Ahuja and Tina Ahuja having a blast on Sunday it’s no wonder the show has made it to the Top 3.

Following TMKOC and TKSS, was the Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa. The week gone by saw a new addition in the cast in the form of Gaurav Chopra. The actor plays Anuj Kapadia on the show and seems like fans are happy seeing him. Coming in just after this Sony show is another one from the same channel. The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati is being loved by all and the position it holds on the TRP chart is proof. The week gone by saw Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan feature in the game for the Shaanddaar Shukravar special on September 10.

The 5th, 6th and 7th positions this week were all held by talent-based reality shows. The Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande-judged Dance Deewane 3 came grabbed the 5th spot. It saw the ladies of Bhoot Police – Jacqueline Fernandes and Yami Gautam – gracing the show to promote their flick. Making it to No. 6 was Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, Geeta Kapur’s Super Dancer Chapter 4. Sanjay Dutt was the week’s special guest and joined all present in making the Ganesh Chaturthi special episode memorable. Rohit Shetty’s Kahton Ke Khiladi 11 came in 7th. While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at the top, the excitement to know who has made it to the finale definitely kept the audience glued to their screen.

Taking up the last three spots in the week gone by’s TRP chats were Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udaariyaan respectively.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan Reveals He’s Scared Of His Children’s Weddings, Here’s The Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube