Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is experiencing a different kind of Splitsvilla in itself. The makers have broken the connections but couples don’t want to get rid of each other. Everyone is well aware of the love story between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. But one fails to understand the closeness between Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal.

Pratik and Neha grabbed the limelight when they ditched their respective connections to come together. Ever since viewers have witnessed them glued with each other almost all the time. They stand for each other and always have each other’s back. But is it just friendship?

Advertisement

In yesterday’s episode, Neha Bhasin was seen confessing that she would have dated Pratik Sehajpal, had she not been married. She also got upset when Pratik Sehajpal was trying to avoid answering the same question, asked by Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant, Nishant Bhatt.

Amidst it all, some cozy pictures of Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal are going viral. One could see several pictures where the singer is sitting on the lap of her co-contestant. In another glimpse, Prataik who’s sitting on the sofa could be seen holding a standing Neha by her waist.

Check out the viral pictures from the Bigg Boss OTT house below:

Their bonds is getting closer as the season progresses last week in the #BiggBossOTT house! Can you Caption the picture?#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/PPN1nereLz — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 13, 2021

Viewers took to the comment section and trolled the duo.

A user wrote, “This bond is getting horny….inko sharm b nhi aaati…inke ghar wale bolke gye h tb b chipke pade h.. @biggbossott_ plz announce any room task for both whr they can finish it off just once n for all #Divya.”

Another wrote, “How ppl like them?.. I mean this isn’t cool instead it’s vulgar.. ppl have been closer on bb house earlier as well n have been cozy too, but this is another level.. n if this is “ott” than v r not liking it.”

“Inko koi roko please..show host ko sayad kuch dekhai nhi deta…main kabhi v aise friends nhi dekh….ye sab kahi se modernization nhi h…aur its not a example for feminism at all..” a user commented.

A user questioned, “How and why are people liking them?”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss OTT updates!

Must Read: Actress Lavina Tandon Speaks About Her Special Connect With Lord Krishna

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube