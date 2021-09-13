Advertisement

Ever since the Bigg Boss 15 promo starring Salman Khan was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the reality show to go on floor. As the show is all set to hit the Tv screens from next month, a lot of celebrity names are doing rounds who can participate in the upcoming season. The latest names that have propped up is a TV and he has a Rubina Diliak connection.

Rubina is well known for playing the role Radhika in Choti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Last year, the actress emerged as the winner of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14.

According to a SpotboyE report, Rubina Dilaik’s Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co-star Simba Nagpal will be appearing on Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14. He shot to fame after he appeared on the dating reality show Splitsvilla and enjoys a great fan following since then. Apart from that he has also worked in several television commercials and modelling events.

Simba also was seen rooting for Rubina who emerged victorious in the last season of the Bigg Boss.

Last week, the report claimed that Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Shaikh will be seen in the upcoming season of the controversial reality show. She is well known for shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Chakravartin Ashok Samrat and Tu Aashiqui.

A source said to the publication, “Since longtime makers were in discussion with Reem for participating in the show. Though she had not shown interest as she was busy with her show Tujhse Hai Raabta. However, now that the show has gone off air in July, the actress has made up her mind and will be seen as a contestant now.”

