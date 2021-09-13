Advertisement

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is known to create larger than life cinema, after releasing two big-budget films like Tanhaji and Bhuj, the actor is currently working for his upcoming action flick MayDay. The actor is now giving all his time to the ambitious project but there is speculation that the Singham star will be going big in 2024 as he is creating a major project worth Rs 400 Crore.

Currently, Ajay is in talks with writers to create a proper screenplay, the actor has even discussed his basic ideas with his team. The project is called Ajay’s baby, as he’s going all out with his mega plan.

Advertisement

A source close to Ajay Devgn told Pinkvilla, “Ajay has this subject in his mind for a long time now and has finally taken the step to bring it to the spectacle. Devgn has shared his vision and basic plot with multiple sets of writers, who are currently working remotely to develop it into a full-fledged screenplay. It’s said to be a VFX driven premise with strong emotions and the actor is very excited to explore this world. It’s not exactly a period film. However, the outcome of the said project depends on how the final output of the script turns out to be.”

Apart from Ajay, his team at NY VFXwala are also excited to bring such an enormous project to life. However, the future of this ambitious project also depends on the COVID scenario along with the outcome of scripts that are currently being written by some of the talented minds from the entertainment industry.

“The estimated budget at the moment is upwards of Rs 400 crore, and it may even increase as the things start getting more concrete,” the source added.

Apart from MayDay, Ajay Devgn has a lot of films in the pipeline, including Syed Abdul Rahim biopic, Maidaan, Kaithi remake, Thank God, Chanakya, Rudra, Singham 3 and Golmaal 5, while his Shiv Rawail directorial film schedule has been shifted to 2022 due to actors jam-packed schedule.

Must Read: Salman Khan Recreates ‘Towel Dance’ As His Turkish Fans Go Crazy Cheering Him On The Sets Of Tiger 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube