Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal’s new budding bond has grown strong with each passing day. Fans of the show and other contestants feel their relationship is cringing.

As the show has reached its finale peak with only 2 weeks left for a winner withholding the title of the show a recent media interaction was held. The interaction revealed to the contestants what fans think about them outside.

Neha Bhasin answered the question posed by the media during the media interaction. She said, “I have been facing sexist uncouth remarks since my childhood. If a man roams around the house shirtless no one will tell him anything but if I will people will pinpoint me for the same. It’s ok I have faced this and still facing such remarks but I just have one thing to say that whatever it is just say it to my face Boldly so that even I can revert on the same with boldness.”

Recently Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal’s bond was trolled online. The makers of Bigg Boss OTT shared a video on Instagram wherein the two were seen fighting with each other. The video was shared with a caption, “Ohh teri BiggBoss OTT ke ghar mein itna cute jhagda! Kya aap ko bhi ye lagte hai ladte hue cute? Watch #BiggBossOTT, streaming now on Voot!” Take a look at the video clip below:

Will Neha Bhasin be able to conquer the top 3 positions in the Karan Johar hosted show? Well! It’s just about time to tell.

