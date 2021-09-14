Advertisement

Nia Sharma is one of the well-known actresses in the TV industry. The actress is on cloud nine as has finally gifted herself an abode and performed a ‘grih-pravesh puja’. Now pictures and videos from the puja and the celebration are going viral on social media. Scroll down to know more.

The actress is well known for appearing in daily soaps like Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Jamai Raja. She has completed 11 years in the entertainment industry and has finally bought herself a new abode.

Nia Sharma took to Instagram stories to share pictures and videos giving a sneak peek of her freshly done-up apartment. The Naagin actress’ home looks beautiful in all-white decor. What stood out in the pictures and videos were floor-to-ceiling windows, a large mirror that appeared to double up as a wall, and modern chandeliers. Not just that, the apartment also offers Mumbai’s sparkling skyline.

Nia Sharma’s brother Vinay Sharma too shared a couple of pictures of him posing in their new house. Sharing the pictures, he captioned, “Happiness is cutting the tags right before wearing your new clothes in your new abode.” Take a look at his post below:

The Actress earlier this year announced via an Instagram post that she bought a new apartment. She also shared pictures and captioned it “‘New homeee to Stay home’… Happyyyyyyy 2021… ‘Efforts never go waste’ is all I’ve learnt in these years is what I want to pass on to the ones that need to know this to keep going…”

