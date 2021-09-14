Advertisement

Shamita Shetty, who entered the Boss Boss OTT house on Day 1, is still playing the game strong even as the show nears its grand finale. Keeping her spirits high while she was away from her family was the actress’ connection – well ex-connection – Raqesh Bapat. In the latest promo, Shamita’s mom, Sunanda Shetty, has visited the show and below is all the wisdom she has for her daughter.

While boosting Shamita’s morale and also informed that sister and actress Shilpa Shetty is missing her & doing well (amidst the Raj Kundra p*rnography controversy), Sunanda also had words of praises for Raqesh. Read in to know all she said below.

As reported by Hindustan Times, in a video shared on Instagram from a Bigg Boss OTT episode, we hear Shamita Shetty tell her mother that the other contestants call her bossy. Responding to her, the actress’ mom said, “Bossy from which angle, you have not come with golden horns on your head.” She continued, “You came in as a simple girl just as other participants. People are intimidated and you are a normal simple girl in the house. You don’t need to change yourself for others. I know who you are, let me tell you what the world thinks, you are, they think you are a queen as you are residing in their hearts. I know you don’t deserve many things that are hurled at you. Ups and downs are a part of life.”