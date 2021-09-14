Advertisement
Shamita Shetty, who entered the Boss Boss OTT house on Day 1, is still playing the game strong even as the show nears its grand finale. Keeping her spirits high while she was away from her family was the actress’ connection – well ex-connection – Raqesh Bapat. In the latest promo, Shamita’s mom, Sunanda Shetty, has visited the show and below is all the wisdom she has for her daughter.
While boosting Shamita’s morale and also informed that sister and actress Shilpa Shetty is missing her & doing well (amidst the Raj Kundra p*rnography controversy), Sunanda also had words of praises for Raqesh. Read in to know all she said below.
As reported by Hindustan Times, in a video shared on Instagram from a Bigg Boss OTT episode, we hear Shamita Shetty tell her mother that the other contestants call her bossy. Responding to her, the actress’ mom said, “Bossy from which angle, you have not come with golden horns on your head.” She continued, “You came in as a simple girl just as other participants. People are intimidated and you are a normal simple girl in the house. You don’t need to change yourself for others. I know who you are, let me tell you what the world thinks, you are, they think you are a queen as you are residing in their hearts. I know you don’t deserve many things that are hurled at you. Ups and downs are a part of life.”
Shamita Shetty further asked her mother about Shilpa Shetty and how she’s keeping amidst the current controversy surrounding her. To this, her mother replied, “Shilpa is good, everyone is ok. She misses you a lot and we all are proud of you. She gets her daily updates from me when she is busy with her life.” Further advising the Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Sunanda Shetty added, “Just be happy and be who you are. Your instincts are so good. We missed a lot and I am not crying. You have to be stronger. I’ve seen you as a simple girl in the house, there was no airs about you… I am strong, you are strong and we have three strong women in our house.”
In the recently released Bigg Boss OTT promo, we hear Shamita Shetty’s ask her mother “Is Raqesh sweet?” To this, her mother replies, “He’s such a sweet man.” Looking at Bapat, she added, “Your the gentleman in the house.” Replying to this praise, he simply said, “Love you.” Check it out:
The Bigg Boss OTT finale will be held this Saturday, September 18. Which of the current six contestants do you see making it to the top 2? Let us know in the comments.
