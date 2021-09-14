Advertisement

The viewer who sent out the statement claimed that the wrong answer to one of the questions during the Mondays episode of the game show KBC 13 was shown as correct. The viewer also claimed that the asked question itself was a false one. Reacting to these claims the producer stated that there was ‘no error whatsoever’.

During Monday’s KBC 13 episode Contestant Deepti Tupe was in the hot seat when host Amitabh Bachchan asked her, “Normally, with which of these does every sitting of the Indian Parliament start?” For which the right answer was shown to be ‘Question Hour’.

Over this, the viewer took the screenshot and tweeted, “Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony. Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hours and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked. @SrBachchan @LokSabhaSectt @babubasu.”

Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked. @SrBachchan @LokSabhaSectt @babubasu pic.twitter.com/KYu1EJkZid — Ashish Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@ashishbnc) September 13, 2021

Replying to the tweet Siddhartha Basu said, “No error whatsoever. Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour.”

Along with attaching the screenshots, the viewer followed up with a reply to Siddhartha Basu saying that “Mr. Basu, thank you for your response. I cross-checked the information on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha websites. The two screenshots testify that both the question, as well as the answer were wrong. Must mention that sitting in Rajya Sabha begins at 11.00 am.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati will be celebrating its 21st year since its release in 2000. In the game, the contestants have to answer increasingly difficult questions to win a total sum of ₹7 crores.

During an interview with Indian Express KBC’s producer, Siddhartha Basu said that “KBC has never been just another quiz show. The human story has always mattered, and that’s what created the sensation of the first season in India, based on which Vikas wrote his book Q&A. It’s never been only sob stories though on KBC. If people get emotional, that’s not engineered. That’s natural on a life-changing show before a massive audience and a larger-than-life host.”

