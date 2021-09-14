Advertisement

As Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 is set to arrive on our television screens from October, the speculations surrounding celebrities taking part in the latest season of the controversial reality show is in full swing. There are many big names making rounds on the internet but none of the stars has given their assurance, now there are reports stating Uttaran star Tina Datta and Shaadi Mubarak actor Manav Gohil have been approached by the makers.

This year too only celebrities will be seen in the madhouse, unlike some seasons where we saw actors competing with commoners, however some reports suggest that commoners might be seen in the house but there’s no confirmation about it.

Advertisement

According to Times of India, a source close to the show has said that Tina Datta and Manav Gohil will be seen in the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, both the telly stars are in talks with the makers and if everything falls into place, the two stars will be seen competing with each other in Salman Khan’s show.

Tina who has been part of shows like Uttaran and Khatron Ke Khiladi was rumored to enter Bigg Boss 14 but she herself denied the claims by sharing a note on Instagram, she wrote, “Did you know how much you are loved??? Let me tell you, I never did. My gosh! Ever since rumours of my imaginary relationship with you started, my phone has been buzzing non-stop. I feel like the girl who has just gotten engaged…. my phone is off the hook! Sponsorships for my wardrobe, calls from the media, headlines about the two of us and so much curiosity. I am thinking yeh khichdi paaki hi kaise? My darling, this match is not made in heaven, not on earth and nor on Indian Television. So remember I still love you but as an audience member and not a contestant. Love Tinzi Tinaa Dattaa.”

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 15 makers are working day and night to present the upcoming season on a grand scale. They are even dropping new promos starring Salman Khan every week and teasing fans about the jungle theme with the voice of Rekha.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande Is All Set To Showcase Her Solo Act For Lord Ganesha On ‘Ganesh Utsav On Zee TV’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube