Tina Datta is one of the popular actresses in the Television industry. The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following on several platforms. However, whenever she shares a bikini picture on social media, her fans are disappointed. Read on to know more.

Datta has played several characters in Television soaps and in films. However, she shot to fame for her role of Ichcha and Meethi in the soap opera Uttaran from 2009 to 2015. Fans still associate her with the popular characters so much that whenever she shares pictures of herself in swimsuits on social media, they do not like it.

Talking to The Times of India, Tina Datta said, “For an actor, it is not difficult to move on to the next character, but when you are doing a daily soap and that too for a good number of years, the character is etched in people’s hearts. And to wipe that off and accept you as a different character becomes very difficult. Even today, if I put a picture of me wearing a monokini or a bikini on my social media, people comment that ‘we love you as Ichcha, we don’t want you to wear a monokini on social media. Ichcha kaise aise kapde pehen sakti hai and all that’.”