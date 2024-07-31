Rashami Desai was once one of the most successful Television actresses. She rose to fame with Uttaran, where she met her ex-husband, Nandish Sandhu. Little did anyone know their marital bliss would end within four years and leave the actress in massive debt of 3.5 crores. Scroll below to learn the unknown side of the dark days after divorce!

In 2011, Rashami tied the knot with her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu. They separated in 2014 and filed for divorce the following year. Her ex-husband later revealed they rushed into marriage and soon realized they were not in sync. He also made accusations of being cornered by the Dil Se Dil Tak actress and dealing with ‘casanova’ and ‘physically abusive’ allegations.

Everyone knows that the divorce with Nandish Sandhu ended on a bitter note, but barely anybody knew that the Naagin 4 actress was left homeless and in debt. In a conversation with Paras Chabbra on his YouTube channel, Rashami Desai revealed, ” had bought a house during that time. I had a loan of almost ₹2.5 crore, and apart from that… I remember there was a total debt of ₹3.25-3.5 crore on me. I thought everything was fine but then suddenly, my show was shut down. I was on the road for four days. I had an Audi A6 and I would sleep in that car.”

Rashami Desai also revealed that she would eat a meal for Rs 20, which was eaten by rikshaw walas. It would contain dal, rice, and two chapattis in polythene bags, and many times, the rice would have stones. But she would eat it regardless and be grateful for it.

After her divorce, Rashami claims her friends also started believing she was “difficult,” and her family was convinced that all her decisions were wrong. She eventually went into her shell. Although she somehow paid off her loan, she wouldn’t sleep because of the stress. “At that time, I started thinking I would rather die,” she recalled.

On the professional front, Rashami Desai was last seen in Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. She was also a part of the political drama JNU: Jahangir National University, co-starring Ravi Kishan, Urvashi Rautela, and Vijay Raaz, among others.

