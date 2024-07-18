Urvashi Rautela fell into the lap of a massive controversy after her private video from a bathroom leaked on the internet. Fans refused to believe it was real and thought it was a clip from some old movie. But a phone call with her manager has now surfaced, and the actress seems furious about the incident. Scroll below for all the details!

The video in question left fans in doubt as Urvashi wore a mangalsutra. As most know, she is unmarried. In fact, we’re not even sure if she is currently dating someone. She could be seen getting undressed in the viral clip, which ended right before her private moments would have been exposed on the internet.

A leaked phone call between Urvashi Rautela and her manager has now surfaced on the internet. She could be heard asking, “Have you seen the video?” The manager in his scared voice responds, “Yes Urvashi, we’re trying to take it off the internet.”

Urvashi Rautela responds, “I just don’t understand how these things are going out. I need to get on a call with them immediately.” Her manager calms her down and asks her to wait until the 19th of July. She asks him why, but he maintains that he will speak to her in detail once he meets her personally.

It is indeed unusual for a private conversation on call to get leaked. Netizens are now convinced that it is all a part of some publicity stunt.

A user reacted, “50 rs overacting ke kaato”

“Itni gandi acting,” another wrote.

A troll commented, “She cant even act on call”

“Audio pe tho achi acting kar le bhen,” another wrote.

A user commented, “full on Scripted..yaar phone pe acting karna bhi nhi aati”

“Chill guys marketing stunt h,” wrote another.

Take a look at the viral audio clip below:

Uravashi and her Manager’s conversation after the viral video. Another PR stunt 😁 #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/3e19tp7zgA — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) July 18, 2024

Is Urvashi Rautela a victim or is this all a part of some publicity stunt? Only time will tell.

