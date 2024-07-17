A private video of Urvashi Rautela has broken the internet and created a massive uproar. It features her in her bathroom, about to take her shower. Many initially thought it would be a random clip from one of her old movies. But so far, that isn’t the case. Scroll below for all the details!

Many Indian celebrities have recently been victims of AI or deepfake technology. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna are some of the other stars who grabbed eyeballs as their explicit images/videos went viral online. It is still being determined whether the video featuring Urvashi is real or fake.

The controversial video witnessed Urvashi Rautela enter a bathroom. She was dressed in an orange kurta, but what’s shocking is her neckpiece, which looks like a ‘mangal sutra’. She hangs her towel and embraces her beauty in the mirror before undressing herself. The video ends before her modesty is exposed to cameras.

The accidental exposure has sent shockwaves across the industry. Many have been debating whether the video is real or created by AI or any other technology. Many even accused Urvashi Rautela of allegedly pulling off a publicity stunt.

A user wrote, “Promotion karne ka tarika thoda casual hai”

“Cheap stunts,” another wrote.

A viewer slammed, “Try some other stunts to get noticed..!”

Another pointed out, “Pehli baat to ye itne gareeb bathroom me aise log jayenge nhi”

“Publicity stunt or ise to chahiye bhi kyuki “rishabh pant” wala matter ab raha ni market mein,” read a comment.

Take a look at the viral vidoe ft Urvashi Rautela below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywoodflash (@bollywoodflash01)

Urvashi Rautela is yet to break her silence on the controversy.

On the professional front, Urvashi was last seen in Jahangir National University. The political drama featured her alongside Siddharth Bodke in the lead.

