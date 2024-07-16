Katrina Kaif grows a year wiser as she celebrates her birthday today. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry and an A-list star. Kaif is one of those few female actors who has worked with all three Khans in Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. She has a hardworking personality, and this has been reflected in her work over the years. Previously, she reportedly dated Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor but is now happily married to Vicky Kaushal. Before the wedding bells rang, Kaif felt left behind when her contemporaries like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra got married. Scroll below for the deets.

Katrina and Vicky’s marriage surprised many as they kept a very low profile. The couple tied the knot in 2021 before allegedly dating for two years. They often give us couple goals with their social media posts. Meanwhile, the way Vicky talks about Kat is simply adorable and is definitely what women want in a man. Recently, they graced the Ambani wedding in style, looking stunning in their attire.

In 2018, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with their respective partners, Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas. In that same year, Katrina Kaif joked about her single status in an interview with Filmfare and said that she did not want to be left behind. In that same interview, Kat also listed the three things that men should do to attract her.

Joking about how she felt about her fellow actresses, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, getting hitched, Katrina Kaif said, “Everyone’s getting married, I’m like, ‘Don’t leave me behind.’ It’s like everyone’s gone ahead of you, and you’re like, ‘Wait for me!'”

She continued, “Just make sure I am aware that you want it. A sense of humor is really important, and maybe smell good.” Katrina Kaif is now happily married to Vicky Kaushal, and they are adorable together.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. On Monday, she posted a carousel of pictures, celebrating 13 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Kalki Koechlin.

