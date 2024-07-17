Despite no official confirmation from Bachchan’s family, the alleged discord between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her in-laws doesn’t get overlooked. With each of their public appearances, fans notice a subtle disharmony brewing between the members of Bachhan family. While it may be coincidental, photo-ops of Amitabh Bachhan and Jaya Bachhan with their children Shweta and Abhishek, without daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan has alluded to trouble in paradise. Also, rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s split has added up to the suspicion time and again.

In the latest outing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, Big B was joined by wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, and grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda for the photograph. However, Aishwarya skipped the family photograph, and shared a warm hug with veteran actress Rekha before arriving at the photo spot. For the unversed, Rekha is known to have a romantic history with megastar Amitabh, which has left an unforgettable rift between her and the Bachchan family. Both Amitabh and his wife Jaya are not believed to share a cordial relation with the veteran ever since.

Out of all the members of Bachchan’s family, Aishwarya appears to be quite close with Rekha. The duo is often seen exchanging warm hugs and kisses with each other. Earlier at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event, Aishwarya posed with Rekha, where the veteran actress had her arms around Aaradhya. Back in 2019, Aishwarya was seen walking hand in hand after attending Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi’s 100th birth anniversary celebration. There are a number of moments which describe Aishwarya and Rekha’s unbreakable bond. And such public appearances have led to speculations among fans that Rekha may be one of the reasons behind the alleged feud in Bachchan’s family.

The recent clip of Aishwarya and Rekha from Ambani wedding function has led netizens inferring that the former’s closeness with the veteran might have irked Jaya. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, “So they are openly showing that there is discord in the family?? And the husband is siding with his sister and mother, leaving his wife and daughter alone?? I mean this was the biggest event of India today. All the paps and people all over were watching this and they couldn’t pretend for 3 minutes to be a family ? Enter together and get clicked together?? 2 minutes??” Another netizen said, “Bacchans having entry together and aish- rekha having entry together. Both of them are gathering allies going by the proverb Enemy’s enemy is my friend…lol.”

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2. Up next, Aishwarya will be reuniting with the renowned director in the upcoming film, Thug Life. She will be paired with Kamal Haasan, if reports are to be believed.

