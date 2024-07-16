Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s action thriller Kill, starring Lakshya, Ashish Vidyarthi, and others, has been critically acclaimed and is doing well at the cinemas. The movie, which came out earlier this month, is allegedly all set to release on OTT, but there is a catch! Scroll below for the deets.

About the movie-

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is getting wide recognition for helming the project, which was produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain. Lakshya, who is known for appearing in television shows like Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Porus, plays the lead in this movie. In addition to him, it also features Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan.

Kill was screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in June this year and received positive reviews from the critics. The synopsis states, “When army commando Amrit finds out his girlfriend Tulika is engaged against her will, he boards a New Delhi-bound train in a daring quest to derail the arranged marriage. But when a gang of knife-wielding thieves led by the ruthless Fani begins to terrorize innocent passengers on the train, Amrit and his friend Viresh take on the thieves in a death-defying spree to save those around him – turning what should have been a typical commute into an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride.”

Box office performance of the movie-

Kill has reportedly collected 16.06 crore in eleven days and collected around 0.75 crore on Monday. It earned a strong 35.50 crore at the worldwide box office. The film world premiered at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival and was released in the US on July 4.

Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, known for making Keanu Reeves-led John Wick movies, recently announced an English-language remake of the film.

When is it coming on OTT?

Kill was released in the theatres on July 5. According to When To Stream’s report, Lakshya’s film will arrive on OTT platforms, including Apple, Amazon, and Google, as PVOD on July 23, around eighteen days after its theatrical release. However, there has been no official confirmation about the digital release.

KILL (2023)

Streaming: July 23, 2024

PVOD (Apple, Amazon, Google, etc.)#KillMovie

Added to our streaming calendar: https://t.co/caHUqsoLpr — WhenToStream.com (@WhenToStream) July 15, 2024

