Rumors of Hardik Pandya’s divorce from his wife Natasa Stankovic are strengthening with every passing day. Her absence from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities grabbed a lot of eyeballs, and now netizens are concerned as she is spotted at the airport with her son. Scroll below for all the details!

Natasa may have remained silent about the divorce rumors, but she’s also adding fuel to the fire with her cryptic Instagram posts. She recently posted a video with the text, “God fix me when I’m the problem, protect me when I’m not.” She’s also receiving a lot of backlash as fans claim she’s separating Hardik from his son.

In a new papped video, Natasa Stankovic looked happy as she was set to jet off to an unknown destination. She sported a puffer jacket and complemented it with comfy black track pants. Accompanying her was son Agastya, who tried to avoid shutterbugs with his hands on his eyes.

Cricket fans would know that Hardik Pandya is not a part of the ODI series vs Sri Lanka. He asked for leave for “very personal reasons.” Netizens are now concerned if Natasa Stankovic leaving the country with her bags is what has kept the Indian cricketer busy.

A user reacted, “May be she is leaving India permanently… look at the luggage”

Another wrote, “Isss cute sa bacche ke liye toh ruk ja madam hardik ke pass”

“Isliye nhi gaya pandya srilanka series ke liye,” a fan reacted.

Another wrote, “Lagta hai hardik bhai divorce lenge isliye Sri Lanka odi mai personal reason k liye nahi khelenge”

A user wrote, “Property k liye is ko sath me rakha hoga”

Take a look at the viral video ft Natasa Stankovic and her son Agastya below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, Natasa Stankovic also created a lot of noise as she was spotted on a coffee outing with Disha Patani’s rumored beau, Aleksander Alex Ilic. On the other hand, a picture of Hardik Pandya with makeup artist Prachi Solanki broke the internet, surfacing dating rumors.

